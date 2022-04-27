ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

ACTIVE COUNTY COVID CASES DOUBLE IN THE PAST TWO WEEKS

Cover picture for the articleThe number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sheboygan County confirmed by the Division of Public Health has doubled within the past two weeks, going from 78 cases on April 13th to 155...

2 Wisconsin counties move into 'high' COVID-19 category

MADISON (WLUK) -- Two counties in western Wisconsin have moved into the "high" category of COVID-19 transmission. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map showed Barron and Rusk counties in the "high" category as of Friday. At that level, the CDC recommends people wear face coverings in public indoor locations.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin doctors track 4 mysterious cases of liver damage in kids

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin doctors are on alert, tracking four mysterious cases of sudden liver damage in children. "We don't know what's driving it or where it's coming from. So I think that's the piece that's concerning," Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said Friday. State health officials confirmed one...
WISCONSIN STATE
Ryan Clancy announces candidacy for Wisconsin State Assembly District 19

Ryan Clancy, socialist, longtime activist organizer and former Milwaukee Public Schools teacher today announced his candidacy for the Wisconsin State Assembly. Clancy is currently serving his second term as a Milwaukee County Supervisor. His legislative record includes authoring the Right to Shelter, which expanded outreach to people experiencing homelessness, the Right to Counsel, which provides a lawyer to Milwaukee County residents facing eviction, paid parental leave for Milwaukee County employees, harm reduction measures at the jail and House of Correction, ordinances which require more accountability from law enforcement and amendments which reallocate funds to human needs and infrastructure. In 2020, Clancy became the first open socialist to be elected to public office in Milwaukee since 1956; his legislation is centered in dismantling the exploitative harm of capitalism.
MILWAUKEE, WI

