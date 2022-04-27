This extensive program teaches everything you'll find in an MBA

StackCommerce (StackCommerce)

Business school is one of those strange, nebulous fixtures of education in our country that can be very difficult to understand at first. Most people don't really realize it's important until they're far out of college. Especially if you have worked hard to build your own business, there's a pretty good chance that you got this far, only to consider the ways that an MBA degree would make you more palatable to potential investors or business partners. However, the truth is that very few people actually care about the actual slip of paper. What they really want in a business candidate is someone who knows how to do the job.

That's why the Haroun Education Ventures MBA Degree Program™ is such a great investment. It includes anything you'd hope to learn in an MBA, though it costs a whole lot less. The courses are taught and organized by an actual MBA professor, so you can trust that you're getting an incredibly high level of education . The bundle is also on sale right now, which is uber convenient.

Inside, you'll find 400 hours of content that mimics what actually takes place in real MBA classes, but you can space it out and take it at your own pace. The classes are all taught by Chris Haroun, who has experience working in venture capital, hedge funds, and at big firms like Goldman Sachs, as well as an MBA of his own. He also boasts a 4.4 out of 5-star Instruction rating. You can trust that he's well qualified to teach you everything you need to know. There are even things in this bundle you wouldn't be able to learn at business school, like how to write most business documents, become a CEO, or just manage your own money.

