This remarkable organization app does it all, for under $50

StackCommerce (StackCommerce)

If the thought of embarking upon some spring cleaning is remarkably stressing you out, join the club. They always say that the worst part of doing the cleaning is actually just getting started. So you may have conceptualized some ideas of how you're going to get going, but have you considered online cleaning ? If you open your computer and are stressed by the million tabs open, random sticky notes, and an overwhelming concern that you can't remember where you wrote certain things down, it's probably a sign that it's time to tidy.

But that doesn't sound any easier than cleaning all the ugly sweaters out of your closet, does it? Allow us to introduce you to Lunatask Premium. This app serves as a to-do list, notebook, habit tracker, timer, and journaling app all in one. It's the perfect thing to invest in to help feel like your life is back on track in many ways, and it won't cost you an arm and a leg.

It all starts with better to-do lists. When you can automatically sort your tasks based on age, priority and the time you think it will take to complete them, you lose a lot of the stuff that makes them so scary. That way, you can build the perfect workflow that combines numerous grouping and sorting options.

You can also connect your calendars to see meetings and calls for today directly next to your tasks. From there, you can drag your planned tasks and habits onto the calendar to fill the space in between. This makes it incredibly easy to get rid of bad habits and build healthy new ones while tracking how you feel about it all.

The Lunatask Premium: Lifetime Subscription normally costs $180, but for a limited time, you can get it for only $49 .

Price subject to change.