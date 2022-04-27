Titans pick up fifth-year option on Pro Bowl DL Jeffery Simmons

Tennessee Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being drafted 19th overall, Simmons was only the fifth interior d-linemen off the board in his draft class. Besides the strength of a position group which also included Quinnen Williams and Ed Oliver, part of the reason he slid past the top half of the first round was a torn ACL he suffered in the lead-up to the draft. He was still able to play in nine games during his rookie campaign, though.

After a step up in production in 2020, the Mississippi State product showcased his pass-rushing potential this past season. He registered a career-high 8.5 sacks, adding 12 tackles for loss and 25 total pressures. Along with edge rusher Harold Landry, the 24-year-old played a leading role in the team’s resurgent pass rush, which finished top-10 in sacks in 2021. He earned his first career Pro Bowl as a result of his play.

As is the case with other players who have had their options picked up, this move comes as no surprise. As a member of Tier 2 with respect to the valuation of the guaranteed fifth-year contract, Simmons will earn just over $14.7M. With that said, NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reports that he is a player the Titans “have plans to give a lucrative long-term extension [to] down the line”. For at least the near future, he will remain in place in Tennessee.