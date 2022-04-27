Two Males Indicted For Carjackings In Lawncrest and Delco
delawarevalleynews.com
3 days ago
PHILADELPHIA – United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Tarik Chambers, 20, and Nikeem Leach-Hilton, 22, both of Philadelphia, PA were charged by Indictment with conspiracy, three counts of carjacking, three counts of carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and related charges in connection...
▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
WASHINGTON — DC Police have announced the arrest of a 13-year-old boy from Northeast who allegedly went on a crime spree over the past month, committing various offenses between March 27 and as recently as Tuesday. Police did not release the boy's name due to his age, however, he...
The death of a 41-year-old Bayonne woman who was ejected then run over by a tractor trailer last weekend on the New Jersey Turnpike has left those who knew her reeling. Olga Armijo was heading north in a Toyota Corolla when she was struck by a Honda Accord around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, April 24 near milepost 105.9 in Newark, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a double murder and suicide in Chester County. In a press release, police say they found two adults, a 55-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man with a 12-year-old child dead from gunshot wounds at the scene of a home in Kennett Square. Police say they responded to the residence for […]
April 27 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania highway was closed for several hours Wednesday morning when an overturned tractor-trailer spilled its load of 40,000 pounds of chicken nuggets onto the roadway. Police said the truck driver lost control of the vehicle about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday and the vehicle overturned in the...
April 11 (UPI) -- Members of a gun-trafficking ring that transported nearly 300 firearms from Georgia to Pennsylvania, federal officials announced Monday. Eleven defendants led by 25-year-old Fredrick Norman, an Atlanta rapper also known as "Slowkey Fred," were charged with conspiracy to deal firearms without a license and to make a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said in a statement.
A man convicted of dealing drugs at the Han Gil Hotel in northwest Dallas has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison, Bryan Reshad Hill, age 39, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin and crack cocaine.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are hearing from the uncle and cousin of the woman seriously injured in the Kensington fire tragedy. Yasmin Santana managed to escape the burning home on Hartville Street early Sunday morning.
Her husband and their three boys did not make it out alive.
Yasmin’s family says she is stable at the hospital and will need to undergo at least one more surgery. Relatives are taking shifts to make sure she is not alone and are doing everything they can to help her.
“I want to say thanks for all the people calling,” Edgar Pedraza said.
Pedraza was overcome with emotion...
A former boyfriend has been arrested in Texas for killing a 28-year-old woman at a self-service car wash in Burlington County, authorities said.Alicia Stilley of Cinnaminson was found fatally shot last week in the parking lot of the car wash in the first block of Filmore Street in Palmyra, accordin…
A 60-year-old man who has been charged in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol has been identified as the son of a fames American artist. Vincent Gillespie, who has been in a legal battle against his stepmother to gain control of paintings by his father, Gregory Gillespie, was arrested in February on charges relating to the Capitol riot.
A Northvale police sergeant is accused of embezzling more than $75,000 from local PBA accounts.Sgt. Charles J. “CJ” Amorosso, 35, “made cash withdrawals and transferred money out of multiple PBA (Police Benevolent Association) bank accounts without authorization,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Muse…
The Los Angeles crime surge has made its way to wealthy and predominately white neighborhoods. An LAPD task force say they’ve identified at least 17 gangs in connection to a string of robberies over the past seven months. Authorities tell the Los Angeles Times that a significant portion of these crimes were categorized as “follow-home” or “follow-off” robberies, in which the suspects wait for their targets outside ritzy restaurants, trendy bars, or luxury boutiques, only to follow them home and rob them of their cash and goods.
Kevin Carter was not supposed to travel outside of Western Pennsylvania after he finished his 14-year prison sentence for heroin trafficking in 2018. Police say he knew the agreement, but they claim he just didn’t care to abide by it. Instead, they say the 50-year-old did quite a bit...
A baby was found dead in central Pennsylvania on Thursday, state police say. Troopers were called to a on Dooley Road in Delta Borough around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Apr. 21, according to state police. "At this time the cause of death is undetermined and the investigation into that cause...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Louisiana. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced on April 19, 2022, in U.S. District Court that three defendants from Louisiana were sentenced for drug trafficking and firearms violations. Their sentences totaled more than 30 years in prison. Christopher Antrell Bernard, 43, of Shreveport, Louisiana was sentenced by...
A Monroe County woman is accused of embezzling $3.2 million from the scrap metal salvage company where she worked as assistant controller, according to a news release. The release says 49-year-old Tammy Simpson of Tobyhanna Township took the money from Triad Metals International, where she worked as the assistant controller for 14 years.
Comments / 6