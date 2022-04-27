ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian confirms she still has a belly button

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
 3 days ago

Kim Kardashian has confirmed that she, in fact, still has a belly button.

On Tuesday, the reality TV star and Skims founder addressed some reports that she appeared to have edited her belly button out of pictures that she posted on her page over the weekend.

The photos show Kardashian wearing a matching Skims set that includes high-waisted shorts, pants, and no navel to be found.

“Sunday in my @skims,” she captioned the post.

The Kardashians star also took to her Instagram stories to repost some of the articles on her Instagram stories.

“Come on guys... Seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????” she captioned one story.

Kardashian then did what any reasonable entrepreneur would do and turned the moment into sales - all with a touch of shade directed at the critics.

“Belly button insecurities?! Well ... why don’t you head over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high-waisted underwear like I did! You’re welcome!!!”

In another post on her story, she also shared a post of her boyfriend P ete Davidson and his apparent “photoshopped” jawline.

“Hmm, I guess Pete’s jawline is snatched!!!! Snatched to the point u guys thought I photoshopped it !!! One pic he’s laughing in mid convo!” she wrote, showing a split image of the Saturday Night Live comedian featured in a Page Six article.

She added: “Wait, I did add a grainy filter tho.”

Kardashian also gave some “serious explaining” for the photoshopped Disneyland picture of sister Khloé Kardashian ’s daughter, True Thompson.

“The original pics were Stormi! However, I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them, and she said she wasn’t really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that! But it wasn’t going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink, and it matched perfectly,” she wrote.

The star further said that she didn’t think it would be a big deal if Khloé questioned if she snuck her daughter to Disneyland “for the first time.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family has, on many occasions, been called out for digitally altering their photos and videos.

Both Kim and Khloé, in particular, swiftly set the record straight, especially when reports arise about having six toes and elongated fingers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
