Recently, I was cleaning out my scrapbook room (an unending task!), and I came across an article from 2013 called “The Power of Thanks.”. Just after Sept. 11, 2001, an author of thriller books, Brad Meltzer, received an email from a sailor aboard a submarine who found one of his books on the sub. The email thanked Brad for entertaining him during his deployment. Brad thought if a novel could help one service member keep his mind off things, then 10,000 books could help even more troops away from home. He asked his publishers to facilitate a total donation of 40,000 novels to the USO for troops overseas.

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI ・ 49 MINUTES AGO