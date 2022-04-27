ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTA Signs ‘Genius: Aretha’ Director-EP Anthony Hemingway & His Production Company Anthony Hemingway Productions

By Matt Grobar
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : UTA has signed acclaimed director-producer Anthony Hemingway ( Genius: Aretha ) and his production company Anthony Hemingway Productions for worldwide representation in all areas.

Hemingway is an Emmy, Golden Globe, BAFTA and NAACP Image Award nominee who has also been recognized with the PGA’s David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television. He most recently directed and executive produced ABC’s reboot of LA Law , as well as the True Lies pilot for CBS. He also recently directed and exec produced Genius: Aretha —the third season of National Geographic’s acclaimed anthology series Genius , starring Cynthia Erivo and Courtney B. Vance.

Hemingway broke out as.a director in the mid-to-late 2000s, while helming a pair of episodes for HBO’s iconic series, The Wire . In the years since, he has gone on to direct episodes of such acclaimed series as Battlestar Galactica , Community , The Closer , Fringe , Once Upon a Time , True Blood , Treme , American Horror Story , The Newsroom , Empire , Glee , Orange Is the New Black , American Crime Story , Goliath , Shots Fired , Underground , Shameless , Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. , Power and Power Book II: Ghost , as well as the 20th Century Fox feature, Red Tails .

The multi-hyphenate launched his production company in 2018, signing it to an overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV in 2020. Current Anthony Hemingway Productions projects on the TV side include the adult animated series Unmentionables , created by Danielle Pinnock and Punam Patel.

On the film side, AHP will lead the charge on a reimagining of the Oscar-nominated film, The Preacher’s Wife , with Hemingway directing and producing alongside the original film’s star Courtney B. Vance (who will also star in the remake) and Angela Bassett. Whitney Davis and Kyndra “Binkie” Reevey will exec produce for Anthony Hemingway Productions, with Dwayne Johnson-Cochran and Lynnette Ramirez on behalf of Bassett Vance Productions.

Additionally on the feature film front, Hemingway is developing Michael from Black List writer M.D. Walton and producer Derrex Brady, along with producing partner Simon Mirren and Lyah Beth LeFlore. Michael follows a profoundly deaf, African American, impoverished father (Michael Anthony Spady) with a broken familial past who has no choice but to revamp an old MMA career he left behind in order to reunite with his three-year-old son, currently in the foster care system.

Hemingway is also developing a Sir Lady Java biopic, with Pose star Hailie Sahar producing and playing the one-time performer and long-time LGBTQ activist, and continues to be represented by M88 and attorneys Tom Hoberman and Don Steele.

