Lake Mead plummets to unprecedented low, exposing original 1971 water intake valve

By Stephanie Elam
CNN
 2 days ago
Lake Mead's plummeting water level has exposed one of the reservoir's original water intake valves for the first time, officials...

BillyB
1d ago

It fails to mention that in 1971 the population was only 200 million in the United States, now we are pushing 350 million. Not to mention many more of them are down South because of our completely open borders

iAmerican
3d ago

Stop building new housing in all areas that use the water from lake Mead. Next build water desalination plants along the California coast. Also, build more resurgent ponds, raise dams heights and build new reservoirs as soon as possible.

