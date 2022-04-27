ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disneyland to host 1st-ever Grad Nite Reunion after-hours party

By Nouran Salahieh
 3 days ago

The Disneyland Resort is hosting its first-ever Grad Nite Reunion after-hours celebration, the theme park announced Tuesday.

The separately ticketed event, which promises “plenty of nostalgia from graduation classes of the last six decades,” gives guests after-hours access to party at Disney California Adventure after the park closes to day guests.

The after dark reunion will be held on June 23, 28, and 30, with tickets starting at $150 per person set to go on sale online Thursday.

Event-goers can go dancing, eat cafeteria-inspired dishes, hang out with Disney characters wearing caps and gown s, snap photos against retro backdrops and take advantage of shorter lines to some of the park’s attractions.

Guests will also be able to march-along “pep-rally style” with some Disney characters and enjoy the live music and dance parties.

“It’s time to relive the “good-ol’ days” and celebrate a party for the decades,” Disney officials said in a news release.

Guests are encouraged to dress in retro party outfits and themed attire to celebrate their favorite decade and school spirit.

Tickets to the four-hour event also include three additional hours to “pre-party” at Disney California Adventure park. Guests will be able to enter the theme park beginning at 5 p.m.

Ticket holders will also get unlimited downloads of Disney PhotoPass digital photos taken during the party.

The traditional Grad Nite events are returning to the Disney resort in May and June following a two-year pandemic pause. During those nights, high school seniors get exclusive access to Disney California Adventure park for $89 per person.

