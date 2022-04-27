Massachusetts Reports 2,807 New COVID Cases, Positivity Rate Increases To 4.8%

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,807 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts increased to 4.87%.

There were 8 deaths also reported on Wednesday.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,611,466. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,119.

There were 61,713 total new tests reported.

There are 413 people currently in the hospital with COVID.

There are also 32 patients currently in intensive care.