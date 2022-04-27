ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Lejeune, NC

WITN INVESTIGATES: Two of three child deaths at Camp Lejeune were sisters

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) – There is new information about three child deaths at Camp Lejeune that happened earlier this month. WITN News has learned that two of the children were sisters, ages four and six...

