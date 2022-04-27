ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Missing Jackson State University student found safe in Virginia

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A missing Jackson State University student, originally...

cbs58.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Missing Darlene Joyce Hansen from Madison found safe

MADISON (CBS 58) -- Darlene Joyce Hansen has been located, and she is safe. MADISON (CBS 58) -- Madison police are seeking help finding 79-year-old Darlene Joyce Hansen. She has blonde hair, just above the shoulder and was last seen wearing blue clothing, a light blue jacket with a blue shirt underneath and white shoes.
MADISON, WI
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
KARE 11

Why is teen suspect in Lily Peters' death being prosecuted in adult court?

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis — In Lily Peters' alleged killer's initial appearance hearing, the state outlined some gruesome details that came out from the investigation. “The statements that the defendant made to law enforcement, that his intention was to rape and kill the victim from the get go, when he left the house with the victim going down the trail, the state believes there's a need to protect the community,” District attorney Wade Newell said in court on Wednesday.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
BigCountryHomepage

Police: At least 4 stabbed during Abilene Cinco de Mayo celebration

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least four people were stabbed during a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Abilene Saturday night. The incident happened at St. Vincent Palotti Catholic Church on the 2500 block of Westview Drive around 9:30 p.m. Police told KTAB and KRBC the victims were all attending the outdoor celebration, which featured multiple […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackson State University#Cbs
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis pursuit; Milwaukee man accused of fleeing, dealing drugs

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of dealing drugs and fleeing police during a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. The accused is Xymarus Grant – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Possession with intent to deliver controlled substance...
WEST ALLIS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

One dead, one injured after State Street Shooting in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One woman is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Chicago's River North neighborhood. Police said it all unfolded in the sidewalk near the House of Blues. It happened just four blocks away from a recently opened sheriff's command post aimed at cracking down on crime in that area.The chaos was caught on the Citizen app early Saturday morning. "I was right around the corner," a man can be heard saying on the video. "I pulled up and I seen them surrounding her. They were yelling and screaming." Chicago Police said it happened on the sidewalk no State...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee sisters shot, surviving victim home from hospital

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police continue to look into who shot and killed a 13-year-old girl Sunday. Her younger sister was shot, too, but is now home from the hospital. Shyier Wilson, 10, was shot multiple times while playing outside. She wants people to know her big sister, Shanaria Wilson, like she did: A kind girl who always wanted to keep her siblings safe.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 3 injured in 2 north side incidents

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating two separate shootings that left three people injured in the city of Milwaukee late Friday, April 29. The first shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. near 60th and Keefe. The victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious injuries from a gunshot wound and presented himself at a local hospital for treatment.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy