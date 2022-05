In what’s become an annual rite of spring for Chief Executive’s Best & Worst States for Business survey of CEOs, Illinois landed near the bottom of the list. Based on polling of nearly 700 CEOs and business owners from every U.S. state, Illinois ranked 48th in the country. Texas placed No. 1 again, as it has every year since Chief Executive began compiling the list in 2001.

