WyDOT starts early on stabilization work after rockslide in Wind River Canyon

By Star-Tribune staff
 3 days ago

A rockslide that closed the state highway in Wind River Canyon on Saturday has prompted contractors to start early on the second year of a slide stabilization project, the Wyoming Department of Transportation says.

Work still remains on the original contract, which included installing rock bolts and rock mesh, and making repairs to an existing rock fence, among other things. But the job will now also include emergency work at the site of the rockslide, WyDOT reported.The $8.8 million slide stabilization project is being done along U.S. 20-Wyoming 789 in the canyon, which connects Shoshoni and Thermopolis. Oftedal Construction of Casper is serving as the main contractor on the project, with help from subcontractor Midwest Rockfall of Henderson, Colorado. The work began Tuesday.

“Oftedal is moving in equipment to move the current talus rock that fell on the highway Saturday so other rocks on the slope have a place to fall that’s not on the highway,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Jordan Erz of Worland. “Midwest workers will then perform rock scaling work on that area to hopefully remove all the loose rock. There are also a few big rocks above the road that thankfully did not fall Saturday night. These big rocks must be moved to the roadway as soon as possible to make that area as safe as possible.”

The rockslide occurred on Saturday night amid a powerful late-season storm. The Powell High School boys soccer team, which was traveling through the area, helped to clear debris from the scene. The act drew considerable attention.

Even after the slide, big rocks remain perched above the road and are sitting in fragile areas, Erz said in a statement. They could move downhill on their own, and the faster work schedule is designed to keep people safe while avoiding additional damage to the highway.

An unrelated paving project also began this week. The two projects in close proximity could result in delays through the canyon of up to 35 minutes, according to WyDOT.

