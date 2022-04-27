ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wind Advisory Issued for North Bay, East Bay Hills

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A wind advisory has been issued by the Bay Area office of the National Weather Service that goes into effect Wednesday night.

The advisory indicated the North Bay and East Bay hills will experience winds of 15-25 mph with gusts of 45-60 mph possible. The advisory goes into effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday night and will expire late Thursday morning at 11 a.m.

The strongest winds are expected early Thursday.

Residents in the areas impacted — particularly in the hills and along to coast in the North Bay — are advised to secure outdoor items that could be blown over and expect possible power outages.

KPIX 5 Meteorologist Paul Heggen said the highest gusts should be above 1500-2000 feet. Gusts in the valley gusts should top out at around 40 mph.

Because this will be an onshore wind, Heggen said there are no concerns regarding unusually high fire danger.

The National Weather Service forecast for the San Francisco Bay Area called for breezy and cool conditions Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. Highs are expected in the upper 50s on the coast and in the mid to upper 60s throughout the rest of the Bay Area. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

High pressure is expected to bring a warming and drying trend from Friday into the upcoming weekend.

