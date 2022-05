SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Fishermen for Ukraine are preparing to share their catch to help refugees. They are inviting people to help them support World Central Kitchen as it continues to prepare meals for Ukrainian refugees. Their event will be held at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum on Sunday, June 19, 2022. The special evening will The post Commercial fishermen prepare for World Central Kitchen benefit appeared first on News Channel 3-12.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 52 MINUTES AGO