GREENWOOD, Neb. (WOWT) - Organizers for former President Trump’s “Save America” rally announced additional speakers for Friday’s event. Event organizers had already announced Charles Herbster, endorsed by Trump in October, would be a featured speaker at the event. The Republican candidate for governor of Nebraska has made headlines in recent weeks after filing a defamation lawsuit against Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama following accusations from her and several other unidentified women; Slama countersued on Monday.

GREENWOOD, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO