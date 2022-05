SALT LAKE CITY -- From Luka Doncic's point of view, Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic's shot at the buzzer felt like it hung in the air for 15 seconds. The Dallas Mavericks led by two points with 4.3 seconds remaining in Thursday's Game 6. Jazz coach Quin Snyder, with his team's season at stake, called timeout and drew up a play to get his team's best shooter a potential game-winning look from the left wing. Bogdanovic caught the pass, pump-faked to get Dallas guard Spencer Dinwiddie to fly by him and was wide open when he let the shot go.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO