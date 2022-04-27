ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Friday is for felines: 'Kitty Catfé' in Macomb County set to open this weekend, offers coffee, tea and cuddles with cats

MACOMB COUNTY (WWJ) - Residents in and around Macomb County are in "fur a real" treat on Friday when the county's first cat café will open to the public in downtown Mount Clemons.

Beginning April 29, visitors can relax with a cup of coffee while they pet, cuddle and cozy up to felines available for adoption at the Kitty Café, located 73 N. Main St.

The café has almost two dozen cats looking for their 'furever' home, but the number of furry residents can vary week-to-week due to the rate of adoptions.

"We have a good relationship with the Humane Society of Macomb, a non-profit, providing us vet care, certified cat trainers, and of course, most of our resident cats and kittens," the company said on their official webpage.

The café runs solely on adoptions; visitors are asked to pay a $12 donation per visit per hour or a $6 donation per visit per 30 minutes.

The money goes towards food, toys, cost of care and vet fees.

"Our coffee and tea is on the house," the company said. "Our ultimate goal was to rescue cats from cages, allow them a safe place to roam freely, and open up the possibility that they may find their forever home one day soon!"

The idea for the cat café came to the owners who had heard of similar coffee shops being successful in other countries.

"Within days of that initial conversation, Kitty Catfé was born making it the first one in Macomb County." they wrote online. "What better way to spend your time than hanging with cats, and providing a safe and loving environment until they find their forever home!"

The space mimics a comfy living room with a wide variety of seating for human guests while the cats eat, play, climb and lounge on cat trees, wall stairs, fluffy beds and even a piano.

The Kitty Catfé's will host their grand opening this Friday and run from noon to 5 p.m. The business plans to be open for regular business Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Upcoming events the owners plan to host include painting, tarot card reading, movie night and yoga — all with cats.

According to the website, all guests are asked to make reservations for their visit although some walk-in visitors can be seated if there is open availability.

