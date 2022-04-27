ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian’s Leather Mini Dress Gets Slick Edge With Shiny Loafers With Travis Barker in Milan

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FqQOI_0fMBQMIV00

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker showcased their sensational style sense as they walked hand in hand through the streets of Milan on Wednesday. The newlywed couple strolled to their hotel amid their stay in the Italian city.

Kardashian put her own twist on the no pants trend for the daytime outing. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum hit the pavement in a short black leather trench coat. The silhouette gave the illusion of a mini dress due to its length and belted waist.

The reality star continued to serve a monochrome moment by accessorizing her outfit with chic oval frames. She styled her hair in an up-do, while two strands loosely framed her face. When it came down to footwear, Kardashian added a slick edge to her look with black ankle socks and leather loafers. The slip-on style had a thick buckle strap across the instep and a rigged outer sole.

Barker also donned a fashionable fit, wearing a gray knee-length blazer over a graphic T-shirt. The Blink-182 rockstar accessorized the look with square shades and a statement chain choker necklace. On his feet were a pair of black platform shoes.

The superstar duo are known for their rock-influenced style , often complementing each other on and off the red carpet. Kardashian and Barker are usually spotted in outfits that are edgy and sleek, complete with plenty of leather, graphic accents, and—of course—the color black.

Slip into a pair of loafers for a sleek finish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09MdD9_0fMBQMIV00
CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Lando Black Leather Loafers, $100.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2TaO_0fMBQMIV00
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Franco Sarto Balin Platform Loafer, $99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vGsBH_0fMBQMIV00
CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Mila Lift Loafer, $450.

The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She and Travis Barker Couldn’t Legally Marry in Las Vegas

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Vegas Wedding PICS. During an April 6 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Kardashians—including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian—and the Jenners—including Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner—discussed their family's biggest news of the week, which happened to be Kourtney and fiancé Travis Barker's Las Vegas wedding.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Cutest Bracelets in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and They're Under $30

Lizzo's long-awaited shapewear line has finally arrived — bringing with it a slew of bright, playful and downright cheeky styles to accompany it. And while the body-hugging pieces might be the focal point of the collection, the brand's famed campaign shots also feature the singer in a beaded, Y2K-inspired accessory that's completely perfect for spring — and available to shop now for under $30, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
