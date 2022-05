The Surface Go 3 is Microsoft's most portable Surface device yet. If you're in the market for a versatile 2-in-1 tablet PC, here's a deal for you. For today only, you can get the Microsoft Surface Go 3 for just $299. Usually, this tablet costs $399, so that's $100 off. This marks the Surface Go 3's lowest price ever and one of the best Surface deals we've tracked all year.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO