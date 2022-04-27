Mr. Gregory Scott Shaw

Mr. Gregory Scott Shaw , age 59, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022. He was born on October 5, 1962 in Fort Polk, Louisiana.

Mr. Shaw graduated from CHS, class of 1980, where he was an active band member. In Greg’s past time he enjoyed riding motorcycles in the mountains. He had a passion for antique cars, especially mustangs, which he shared with his daughter. But, his greatest joy of life was being a grandparent.

Mr. Shaw is survived by his mother, Emily Crawford Shaw; daughters, Brittany Witt (Adam) and Angela Fitzpatrick (Justin); and grandchildren, Isaac Witt, Hunter Shaw and Olivia Fitzpatrick.

Mr. Shaw is preceded in death by his father, Alfred Shaw, Jr. and grandparents, Ola and Alfred Shaw, and Inez and Freeman Crawford.

A graveside service Mr. Gregory Scott Shaw will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at two o’clock in the afternoon in the family lot of Northview Cemetery with Rev. Wayne Benefield officiating.

The family of Mr. Shaw will receive family and friends on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 from twelve o’clock in the afternoon until the graveside hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.

The family has respectfully requested that flowers are to be omitted and donations can be made to ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd, Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Adam Witt, Justin Fitzpatrick, Vince Blevins, Trevor Jennings, Scott Forrister, and Eddie Haynes.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. Gregory Scott Shaw.







