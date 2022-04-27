ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Ida permanently retired from list of Atlantic hurricane names

By Nexstar Media Wire, Scott Lewis
 3 days ago

GENEVA, Switzerland ( KLFY ) — The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has officially retired the name “Ida” from the list of Atlantic hurricane names due to the destruction it caused in Louisiana in 2021.

The WMO said instead, the name “Imani” will be put into the rotation as an “I” name for hurricanes.

Hurricane names are rotated every six years unless a storm is so deadly its name gets retired, like Ida. The WMO said 94 names have been retired from the Atlantic hurricane list since 1953.

Since 1953, Atlantic tropical storms have been named from lists originated by the National Hurricane Center . They are now maintained and updated by an international committee, the WMO.

Photos: Ida leaves damage from the Gulf to the Northeast

The original name lists featured only women’s names. In 1979, men’s names were introduced and they now alternate with the women’s names. Six lists are used in rotation. Thus, the 2021 list will be used again in 2027.

When it comes to named storms, 2021 was the third most active year ever, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. There were so many strong storms, the WMO’s list of alphabetized names ran out of letters.

Ida, a category 4 hurricane, was 2021’s most destructive storm. The hurricane was responsible for 55 deaths directly and 32 deaths indirectly, according to the WMO.

Below is a chart of the rotation of Atlantic hurricane names:

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Supplemental names
Ana Alex Arlene Alberto Andrea Arthur Adria
Bill Bonnie Bret Beryl Barry Bertha Braylen
Claudette Colin Cindy Chris Chantal Cristobal Caridad
Danny Danielle Don Debby Dexter Dolly Deshawn
Elsa Earl Emily Ernesto Erin Edouard Emery
Fred Fiona Franklin Francine Fernand Fay Foster
Grace Gaston Gert Gordon Gabrielle Gonzalo Gemma
Henri Hermine Harold Helene Humberto Hanna Heath
Ida Ian Idalia Isaac Imelda Isaias Isla
Julian Julia Jose Joyce Jerry Josephine Jacobus
Kate Karl Katia Kirk Karen Kyle Kenzie
Larry Lisa Lee Leslie Lorenzo Leah Lucio
Mindy Martin Margot Milton Melissa Marco Makayla
Nicholas Nicole Nigel Nadine Nestor Nana Nolan
Odette Owen Ophelia Oscar Olga Omar Orlanda
Peter Paula Philippe Patty Pablo Paulette Pax
Rose Richard Rina Rafael Rebekah Rene Ronin
Sam Shary Sean Sara Sebastien Sally Sophie
Teresa Tobias Tammy Tony Tanya Teddy Tayshaun
Victor Virginie Vince Valerie Van Vicky Viviana
Wanda Walter Whitney William Wendy Wilfred Will
(Credit: WMO)

When there are so many storms the list is exhausted from A to W, the World Meteorological Organization has switched to using Greek letters in the past. However, the organization decided to end that practice last year, calling it confusing.

Starting this hurricane season, if the primary list is exhausted, the list of supplemental names (above) will be used after “Walter.”

