Many Green Bay Packers fans expected the Green Bay Packers to take a wide receiver in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, of the six wide receivers they gave first round grades to, none remained when it came time for their selections. As a result, the Packers took linebacker Quay Walker with the 22nd overall pick. With the 28th overall pick, they took Devonte Wyatt, a defensive tackle, also from Georgia.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO