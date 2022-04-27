ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pretty Smart Cancelled at Netflix

By Andy Swift
 3 days ago
Well, it didn’t take a genius to see this coming: Netflix has cancelled Pretty Smart after just one season, TVLine has learned exclusively.

The news comes shortly after TVLine reported that Emily Osment has been elevated to series-regular status on CBS’ Young Sheldon .

Pretty Smart starred Osment as Chelsea, a snooty intellectual who was forced to move in with her “not-so-intellectual” sister Claire ( Filthy Rich ‘s Olivia Macklin) after getting dumped by her boyfriend. Along for the ride were Claire’s hot, dumb roommates: personal trainer Grant ( Runaways ‘ Gregg Sulkin), lawyer-turned-healer Solana ( Deputy ‘s Cinthya Carmon) and social media influencer Jayden ( Tiny Pretty Things ‘ Michael Hsu Rosen).

The 10-episode first (and now only) season ended with Chelsea and Grant preparing to tell Claire — who used to date Grant, by the way — that they have feelings for one another. Unfortunately, Claire also had a romantic revelation about her ex-boyfriend, opting to dump her new boyfriend (played by Kevin Miles aka “Jake from State Farm”) and get back together with Grant. As for which sister Grant would have chosen, we may never know.

Jack Dolgen and Doug Mand created the sitcom, executive-producing alongside Kourtney Kang, Jim Brandon, Brian Singleton and Pamela Fryman.

TVLine’s Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect Pretty Smart ‘s fate. Were you a fan? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the Netflix comedy below.

