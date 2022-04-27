ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jim Carrey responds to bizarre claim that he is ‘one of several different actors’ playing Joe Biden

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK2Lr_0fMBIk0900

Jim Carrey has responded to a bizarre claim that he is one of “several different people” playing US President Joe Biden .

In a recent video shared on Twitter by Jason Selvig of The Good Liars – a comedy duo that regularly interviews conservative Americans about political matters – a Donald Trump supporter discussed her belief that Biden is in fact dead and multiple actors are standing in for him.

After seeing the video online, The Mask actor responded to the clip, writing: “Oh dear.”

The video shows Selvig talking with a woman who says: “The guy that’s doing the stand-up job of trying to wake people up, is an actor wearing a mask.

“I mean, there are several different people playing Joe Biden at this point,” she continued.

Referencing a moment in 2021 when Biden fell three times walking up the stairs of Air Force One, she added: “I myself think that that was Jim Carrey.”

When asked to clarify, she explained that she believed Carrey was “being silly by falling up the stairs three different times”.

“And James Woods is also I think one of the dopplegänger mask-wearing people,” she concluded, referering to the two-time Oscar nominated actor.

In response to Carrey’s tweet, The Good Liars wrote: “Be honest, was the woman we interviewed in this clip just you in a mask?”

Comments / 63

George Gibbs
1d ago

Anyone could play Biden. You don't have to memorize lines, know where to stand, know what to do, or even read from a teleprompter.

Reply(8)
33
Rondo Geraldo Hasselhoff
1d ago

They could get any senile old man from any nursing home to play Joe Biden

Reply(7)
15
dee real
12h ago

so my butthole would make the perfect trump. I'm not talking about the whole a## I'm talking just the hole🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🖕trump. the only reason he is even talked about is because everyone knows he is GUILTY. I'M SURE ALL YA'LL SEE THEM A' RABS BEEN TOOK OVER

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

Kyrsten Sinema 'boasted' about using her cleavage to persuade 'uptight' Republican lawmakers: Democratic senator's 'coaxing' and Trump's belief that he expected to be reinstated in August 2021 revealed in new book

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has confounded Democrats over budget talks – even while boasting about using her cleavage to reel in 'uptight' Republicans, according to a new book. Sinema, a weight-lifter and fitness buff, regularly draws attention in the buttoned-down Senate hallways with her eclectic fashion choices. But she has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Jim Carrey video showing actor forcibly kissing Alicia Silverstone resurfaces after Will Smith criticism

Jim Carrey is being called out for “hypocrisy” after saying that Will Smith “should have been” arrested for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars.The actor, 60, criticised Smith in the wake of the ceremony, in which Smith walked on the stage and struck Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. It is unknown whether Rock knew about Pinkett Smith’s alopecia diagnosis.”I have nothing against Will Smith – he’s done great things, but that was not a good moment,” Carrey told CBS host Gayle King. “It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Fury: Barack's Wife And Hillary Clinton Feuding Because Of Their White House Ambitions? Ex-FLOTUS To Appear On The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Final Episode

There is no denying that Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are two of the most popular former First Ladies of the United States. The wives of ex-POTUS Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are also considered two of the most influential FLOTUSes of their generation. Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Woods
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Donald Trump
HollywoodLife

Chelsea Clinton Recalls ‘Disgusting & Cruel’ Way Her Weight Was Criticized As A Kid

The former First Daughter reflected on the ‘nasty’ comments about her looks that she got from some commentators. Chelsea Clinton didn’t hold back during her guest co-hosting appearance on The View on Friday April 1. The former First Daughter looked back on some of the negative comments she received about her weight and the way she looked while her dad, former President Bill Clinton, was in office. Chelsea, 42, said that the “disgusting” comments didn’t sit right with her at all.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

The Biden gig is up

As Joe Biden’s presidential approval numbers continue to slip, it is reasonable to ask at what point is the Biden administration politically unsalvageable. The clear evidence is that the Biden policies are not working well for most, including for Biden voters. A trend of buyer’s remorse is developing among young, independent, women (you don’t have to be a biologist to read poll numbers either), and minority voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Americans
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses CNN’s Jim Acosta of being a liar after he asks her about ‘Marshall law’ text

Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed Jim Acosta as a “liar” after the CNN reporter pressed the congresswoman about a text message the outlet obtained that revealed she’d sent former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows a message that Donald Trump enact martial law in the waning days of his presidency and immediately after the 6 January insurrection.The text messages, part of a trove obtained by the network, provide insight into how some of Trump’s staunchest allies continued to strategise to keep the former US president in the Oval Office, just a little more than week after a violent mob...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Epstein victim who was raped by late paedophile says she only trusted him because she met him with Bill Clinton

A South African businesswoman who was repeatedly raped by Jeffrey Epstein says former President Bill Clinton gave the late paedophile “credibility”. Juliette Bryant told The Daily Beast she met Epstein in Capetown in 2002 aged 20 after being lured into his orbit by a woman who promised to help with her modelling career.She was invited to dinner with Epstein, Mr Clinton and actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, the news site reported.“That’s what gave Epstein credibility,” Ms Bryant said. “The fact that he was with Clinton.” She recalled that as she arrived at the restaurant, the former president stood...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Jill Biden's anger at Harris detailed in new book: 'Do we have to choose the one who attacked Joe?'

First lady Jill Biden expressed frustration that Kamala Harris was the top choice for vice president, according to an upcoming book from two New York Times reporters. An excerpt provided to Fox News from Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns' forthcoming book, "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future," describes the vice presidential nomination process during Joe Biden's 2020 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

629K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy