ACTIVE COUNTY COVID CASES DOUBLE IN THE PAST TWO WEEKS

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A day after Minneapolis health leaders recommended everyone wear masks indoors due to an uptick in local COVID-19 cases, another 1,979 cases and five deaths were reported in the state.
Overall, the state has logged over 1.4 million COVID-19 cases. According to state data, 12,508 people have died due to the virus since March of 2020.
Case growth had slowed in recent months, dropping below the line of caution, but it now sits at 18 cases per 100,000 people, considered to be in the “high risk” category.
The hospitalization rate hovers just below the “high risk” category, with 4.3 admissions per...
