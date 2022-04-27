ACTIVE COUNTY COVID CASES DOUBLE IN THE PAST TWO WEEKS

Ryan Clancy, socialist, longtime activist organizer and former Milwaukee Public Schools teacher today announced his candidacy for the Wisconsin State Assembly. Clancy is currently serving his second term as a Milwaukee County Supervisor. His legislative record includes authoring the Right to Shelter, which expanded outreach to people experiencing homelessness, the Right to Counsel, which provides a lawyer to Milwaukee County residents facing eviction, paid parental leave for Milwaukee County employees, harm reduction measures at the jail and House of Correction, ordinances which require more accountability from law enforcement and amendments which reallocate funds to human needs and infrastructure. In 2020, Clancy became the first open socialist to be elected to public office in Milwaukee since 1956; his legislation is centered in dismantling the exploitative harm of capitalism.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO