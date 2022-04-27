ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

ACTIVE COUNTY COVID CASES DOUBLE IN THE PAST TWO WEEKS

By Kevin Zimmermann
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sheboygan County confirmed by the Division of Public Health has doubled within the past two weeks, going from 78 cases on April 13th to 155...

