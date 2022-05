One might be forgiven if they’re not surprised to discover that California has more electric vehicle charging stations than any other state. But it’s not just that California has the most — it has the most by a mile. According to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center, the Golden State has 13,694 EV charging stations. That’s more than four times the number in the next-highest state on the list, New York.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO