ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool take major step towards Champions League final with win vs. Villarreal

By Get instant access
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA deflected Jordan Henderson effort and a Sadio Mane strike helped Liverpool to a dominant 2-0 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League semifinal first leg at Anfield on Wednesday. The Spanish side were resolute in the first half but came unstuck in the second as Henderson's deflected cross...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United make contact with €40m-valued Juventus star

Manchester United are one of four Premier League clubs to make contact with Juventus star Paulo Dybala’s entourage, according to reports. The Argentinian forward is set to leave the Serie A club this summer after running down his contract. Dybala is Juventus most important player and he dealt the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Unai Emery
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
The Independent

Naby Keita keeps Liverpool on Man City’s coattails after narrow win at in-form Newcastle

Arguably, it has not even been Liverpool’s best week of the last fortnight, let alone the year, but by most other clubs’ standards, it would amount to a special spell on and off the pitch. A Merseyside derby victory has been followed by good news on a daily basis: a win on Wednesday gave them one foot in a Champions League final.Thursday brought Jurgen Klopp’s new four-year contract, Friday Mohamed Salah’s Footballer of the Year award. On Saturday, they went to the club with the second-most points in 2022 – after Liverpool themselves – and claimed three with a dominant...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes make it into a combined Manchester United and Chelsea XI based on statistics this season, as the Premier League giants clash at Old Trafford tonight

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes are Manchester United's only representatives in a combined XI with Chelsea based on statistics this season. United and Chelsea are set to go head to head in the Premier League at Old Trafford, with the hosts in desperate need of three points on Thursday night to keep their faint top-four hopes alive.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Own Goal#Espn Fc#Anfield#Spanish#Pervis#Espn#Juventus#Bayern Munich
BBC

Guardiola on Klopp's contract, his own contract and Walker

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City's trip to Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday. After the news that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has extended his contract by two years, Guardiola said that will have no bearing on him staying at Manchester City. "Why should it?" said the City boss. "Everyone has their own situation. If we decide to stay long it's because we all decide together, not because my colleague is staying."
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man United vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Cristiano Ronaldo salvages point

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fifth goal in three games salvaged a point for Manchester United in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Thursday that further damaged his team’s chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League.Ronaldo ran onto a ball over the Chelsea defense from Nemanja Matic and delivered a clinical finish in the 62nd minute, two minutes after Marcos Alonso gave the visitors the lead.Reece James later curled a shot against the post for Chelsea, which dominated the first half but found United goalkeeper David de Gea in fine form.With only three games left to play in the league, United stayed in sixth place — five points behind fourth-place Arsenal and having played two matches more than its rival for Champions League qualification.Tottenham is between the two teams, in the fifth spot, with three more points than United and two games in hand.Chelsea consolidated third place and is six points above Arsenal.Ronaldo came into the game having scored a hat trick against Norwich and another goal against Arsenal in his previous two games.On 17 goals, Ronaldo is tied with Son Heung-min in second place in the Premier League scoring chart behind Mohamed Salah.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Union's European hopes dented with 1-1 against relegated Fuerth

European hopefuls Union Berlin had to come from a goal down at home to rescue a 1-1 draw against already-relegated Greuther Fuerth on Friday to end their four-game winning run with two matches left in the season. Fuerth's Branimir Hrgota stunned the home crowd when he drilled in for the...
UEFA
ESPN

Jurgen Klopp's faith in Liverpool squad vs. Newcastle keeps unbeaten Premier League run and Quadruple quest going

NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, England -- History continues to beckon for Liverpool and nobody will be able to question Jurgen Klopp's players if they ultimately fall short of achieving an unprecedented Quadruple. Naby Keita's first-half goal against Newcastle United was enough to seal a 1-0 win at St James' Park and extend Liverpool's unbeaten Premier League run in 2022, but it still may not be enough to beat Manchester City to the title.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

City wins at Leeds 4-0 to stay on top of the EPL

LEEDS, England (AP) — Manchester City remained the front-runner in the English Premier League title race after winning at Leeds 4-0 on Saturday. Liverpool won at Newcastle 1-0 in an early kickoff to keep the pressure on City, which responded. Rodri headed City into a halftime lead, and further...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy