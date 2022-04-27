ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Homeless collaborative sees bright spots in annual survey of local population

By SAM MORGEN smorgen@bakersfield.com
Bakersfield Californian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA survey of Kern County’s homeless population showed a slight increase since 2020, the last time a similar survey was conducted. Still, the survey showed more of the county’s homeless population had shelter when compared to the results from 2020, an indication the city and county’s focus on increasing the number...

