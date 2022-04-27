Homeless collaborative sees bright spots in annual survey of local population

"The road to disaster is often paved with good intentions." Long story short: First the Fifth Amendment, “No person shall be deprived of liberty without due process of law.” Then the Lanterman-Petris-Short (LPS 1972) applying that doctrine to the hospitalized mentally ill. Then the unlocking of mental institutions throughout California. Then patients en masse tossing their meds (problematic, often permanent, side effects) and fleeing for the hills. Then Laura’s Law (LL 2002) by, under threat of involuntary confinement, forcing outpatient treatment on the mentally ill. Now Newsom proposes the CARE Court to deal with the homeless population throughout California by mandating that all 58 California counties implement the Assisted Outpatient Treatment (AOT) infrastructure and hire the manpower to fully implement the requirements of Laura’s Law.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO