ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Ida permanently retired from list of Atlantic hurricane names

By Scott Lewis, Nexstar Media Wire
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pUR7m_0fMB8Ecs00

GENEVA, Switzerland ( KLFY ) — The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has officially retired the name “Ida” from the list of Atlantic hurricane names due to the destruction it caused in Louisiana in 2021.

The WMO said instead, the name “Imani” will be put into the rotation as an “I” name for hurricanes.

Hurricane names are rotated every six years unless a storm is so deadly its name gets retired, like Ida. The WMO said 94 names have been retired from the Atlantic hurricane list since 1953.

Since 1953, Atlantic tropical storms have been named from lists originated by the National Hurricane Center . They are now maintained and updated by an international committee, the WMO.

Photos: Hurricane Ida damage

The original name lists featured only women’s names. In 1979, men’s names were introduced and they now alternate with the women’s names. Six lists are used in rotation. Thus, the 2021 list will be used again in 2027.

When it comes to named storms, 2021 was the third most active year ever, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. There were so many strong storms, the WMO’s list of alphabetized names ran out of letters.

Ida, a category 4 hurricane, was 2021’s most destructive storm. The hurricane was responsible for 55 deaths directly and 32 deaths indirectly, according to the WMO.

Below is a chart of the rotation of Atlantic hurricane names:

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Supplemental names
Ana Alex Arlene Alberto Andrea Arthur Adria
Bill Bonnie Bret Beryl Barry Bertha Braylen
Claudette Colin Cindy Chris Chantal Cristobal Caridad
Danny Danielle Don Debby Dexter Dolly Deshawn
Elsa Earl Emily Ernesto Erin Edouard Emery
Fred Fiona Franklin Francine Fernand Fay Foster
Grace Gaston Gert Gordon Gabrielle Gonzalo Gemma
Henri Hermine Harold Helene Humberto Hanna Heath
Ida Ian Idalia Isaac Imelda Isaias Isla
Julian Julia Jose Joyce Jerry Josephine Jacobus
Kate Karl Katia Kirk Karen Kyle Kenzie
Larry Lisa Lee Leslie Lorenzo Leah Lucio
Mindy Martin Margot Milton Melissa Marco Makayla
Nicholas Nicole Nigel Nadine Nestor Nana Nolan
Odette Owen Ophelia Oscar Olga Omar Orlanda
Peter Paula Philippe Patty Pablo Paulette Pax
Rose Richard Rina Rafael Rebekah Rene Ronin
Sam Shary Sean Sara Sebastien Sally Sophie
Teresa Tobias Tammy Tony Tanya Teddy Tayshaun
Victor Virginie Vince Valerie Van Vicky Viviana
Wanda Walter Whitney William Wendy Wilfred Will
(Credit: WMO)

When there are so many storms the list is exhausted from A to W, the World Meteorological Organization has switched to using Greek letters in the past. However, the organization decided to end that practice last year, calling it confusing.

Starting this hurricane season, if the primary list is exhausted, the list of supplemental names (above) will be used after “Walter.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Man arrested after trying to kidnap 3-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man is facing a serious charge after police say he tried to kidnap a 3-year-old girl Wednesday night. Investigators say James Lewis tried to take the child while she was playing with her 6-year-old friend outside her apartment in the 600 block of Avant Lane after 7 p.m. Investigators said Lewis, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis lawyer convicted of stealing $150,000 from client

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis attorney has been convicted of stealing the thousands of dollars his client was awarded in a settlement, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says. According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Paul Springer stole a $150,000 check from a woman he represented in 2014 civil case. He was convicted […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Dashcam shows fireball in sky in Mississippi

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – NASA and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) confirmed that a fireball could be heard in South Mississippi on Wednesday, April 27. NASA believes the meteor was about a foot in diameter, weighing about 90 pounds. Officials believe it traveled parallel to the Mississippi River at about 55,000 miles per […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
WREG

Man arrested in Frayser shootout that injured girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested in connection to a shootout in Frayser that left two people injured last week, police say. Police say Derrick Harvey was one of the two people involved in a shooting at Nana’s Market at the Valero gas station on Overton Crossing on April 19 around 3 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Arkansas attorney general suing Family Dollar over rodent infestation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Arkansas Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against Family Dollar over a rodent infestation that led to a massive recall and closed more than 400 stores. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge made the announcement Thursday afternoon. In the suit, Rutledge claims Family Dollar made significant profits while “knowingly exposing Arkansas consumers […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

3 charged in fatal shooting at Wolfchase hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are facing charges in connection to a deadly Wolfchase shooting that officers describe as a gun deal, gone bad. Police say Christopher Amsden, Amanda Vanelli, and Clyde Stephens are responsible for the murder. Crime records state Vanelli went to the Extended Stay hotel on Horizon Lake to buy a handgun […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Multiple shootings within 6 hours leave 3 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened across the Memphis area overnight. Police responded to a shooting in East Memphis Thursday night at Getwell and Elliston around 9:30 p.m. A woman was wounded and taken to Regional One in critical condition. No suspect information is available at this time The second […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricane Hanna#Hurricane Hermine#Hurricane Isaias#Wmo
WREG

Two charged for carrying guns at local high school, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two adults reportedly showed up to a Nutbush high school with guns on Wednesday evening, authorities say. The incident happened around 4 p.m. at 3925 Chelsea Avenue. The address corresponds with Memphis Academy of Health Sciences High School. Police was told by school security that Johnathon...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman arrested after crossing guard hit in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been arrested after a school crossing guard was hit by a car in Midtown. The incident happened on North McLean Boulevard and Faxon Avenue in front of Snowden school Tuesday morning. The crossing guard had a raised stop sign and was helping students across the street when a car […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Man shot, runs away after texting argument, fight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder after officers say he shot a man in 2020 after agreeing in a text message to fight him. The victim told officers that he and a man he knew named “King Kush Jackson” were arguing with each other through text messages. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen accused of ramming police car with stolen vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen has been charged after being accused of hitting a police car with a stolen vehicle in North Memphis Wednesday. Police say they were approaching a suspicious vehicle on 763 Decatur Street when the 16-year-old driver ran into an unmarked squad car. The 16-year-old was quickly detained. MPD said there […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen accused of 4 armed robberies in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is accused of committing four armed robberies in East Memphis within the span of a few days. Laquincy Brown is facing four counts of aggravated robbery and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon. According to the Memphis Police Department, three armed robberies happened on Monday, April 25. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Severe storms may impact Beale Street Music Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Game 6 of the Grizzlies’ playoff game coinciding with the first night of the Beale Street Music Festival has the makings of kicking off an epic weekend in Memphis. Unfortunately, weather conditions may possibly rain on the city’s parade Saturday night going into Sunday. On Friday, skies will be mostly sunny with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyus Jones: ‘We can’t keep relying on our ability to come back’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Following Tuesday’s victory, Ja Morant made it known that he’s not happy with the Grizzlies having to rally back each night in this series. The entire team feels the same way. On the other side of that, those moments showed this team’s heart and determination. They know they have to be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Father uses haircuts to show Grizzlies love

As the playoffs heat up, fans all around Memphis are repping for the Grizzlies, with some wearing jerseys and some wearing hats. One father-son duo is taking their love to another level. Every game day, fans pack FedEx Forum, showing their love for the Grizzlies. But this father is taking the love in his heart […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy