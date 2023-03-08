This Night Cream From a Drew Barrymore-Loved Brand ‘Works Wonders’ on Fine Lines & Sagging Skin in One Step

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Shoppers Woke Up to a Brightness They Were 'Surprised to See' After Using This On-Sale K-Beauty Face Mask

As busy moms, it's hard to dedicate your time to a skincare routine that requires 20 steps. Instead, discovering a product that treats multiple skin concerns at once is always a relief. If you're looking to fade dark and sunspots from long days at the beach chasing the kids around, or smoothing fine lines and wrinkles, check out this night cream "works wonders."

Glytone’s Night Renewal Cream uses glycolic acid and squalane to deliver visible results to dull complexions. The acid is known as an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that removes dead skin cells to reveal brighter and healthier looking skin — bye, bye wrinkles. The squalane moisturizes the skin without clogging pores and leaving a greasy finish. The ingredients also work simultaneously to reduce the appearance of sun, dark and age spots.

And, if you haven’t had any luck with other products that promise the same results, the hundreds of reviews should make you more confident in adding the night cream to your daily skincare lineup. One reviewer said, “This is truly a great night cream that works wonders on fine lines. My dermatologist introduced me to this product line. I use the renewal cream nightly with great results.”

Another reviewer said that the cream “is not greasy and I feel it has made a difference in brightening my skin.”

But, before you add the multi-tasking night cream to your cart, make sure if you’re expecting or nursing to check in with your doctor before using. It’s always good to check that the ingredients are safe. Otherwise, head to Glytone now and watch how quickly the formula “works wonders.”