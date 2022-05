After nearly 20 years, an embattled Black college is back on its feet. Morris Brown College announced this week that its regained its full accreditation. On Tuesday, the federally-recognized Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools voted to grant accreditation to the Historically Black college at its annual meeting. This comes after the board voted to make the college a full candidate for accreditation this time last year, and after MBC’s President, Dr. Kevin E James promised that the school would be accredited within 12 to 18 months under his leadership.

