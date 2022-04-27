ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Liverpool v Villarreal | UEFA Champions League | Key Facts & Stats Ahead Of Semi-Final First Leg

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe return leg in Spain is next Tuesday and the winners will face either Manchester City or Real Madrid with Pep Guardiola's men leading 4-3 from the first leg. Tonight's match will be Liverpool's 12th European Cup semi-final and they have reached...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Villarreal, Atletico Madrid prove that strong defensive soccer belongs in Champions League, modern era

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City is undoubtedly the glamour tie of the two UEFA Champions League semifinals, but the other offers a clash of styles that's becoming increasingly rare at the highest level of football. If their quarterfinal performance against Bayern Munich is anything to go by, Villarreal is likely to set up in an extremely defensive system with all of their players close to their own penalty area and their opponents Liverpool will enjoy the vast majority of possession while trying to break down the "Yellow Submarine."
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Daily Mail

Virgil van Dijk leads a dominant Liverpool defence, Kevin De Bruyne stars for Manchester City but Karim Benzema's double helps Real Madrid break up the English title rivals' monopoly in our Champions League team of the week

Advantage to the Premier League as England battled Spain in the first-legs of this week's Champions League semi-finals, but there is still all to play for in both ties. Manchester City hold only a narrow advantage following their 4-3 win over Real Madrid, but Liverpool will now be strong favourites to keep Villarreal at bay when they travel to LaLiga outfit with a 2-0 lead next week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Europa semifinals; Man United hosts Chelsea in EPL

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. After Eintracht Frankfurt fans took over the Camp Nou for their upset quarterfinal win over Barcelona, London is the next destination as their team plays West Ham in the first leg of the semifinals. Club president Peter Fischer has suggested that the thousands of fans heading to England could party outside Buckingham Palace. Both clubs are bidding to reach what would be their biggest match in decades — Frankfurt’s last final came when it won the old UEFA Cup in 1980, and West Ham’s last game of that stature was the 1976 Cup Winner’s Cup final. In the other semifinal, Rangers are bringing plenty of fans to Leipzig as they seek to stun German opposition for the second time this season after earlier eliminating Borussia Dortmund. Leipzig beat Atalanta to reach this stage and is aiming for its first-ever European final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Sevilla aims to regain 2nd place in Spanish league

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Sevilla can move into second place in the Spanish league when it hosts relegation-threatened Cádiz. It enters the weekend tied on points with Barcelona but is behind the Catalan club on the head-to-head tiebreaker. Barcelona will host Mallorca on Sunday. Second place is important because it guarantees a spot in the lucrative Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Real Madrid is 15 points ahead and needs a draw from its last five matches to clinch its second league title in three seasons. Cádiz is only one point outside the relegation zone.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#Uefa Europa League#European Cup#Real Madrid#Key Facts Stats#English#Anfield#Liverpoolfc Com
Yardbarker

Serie A club wants 60m euros for Juventus target

Nicolo Zaniolo could be on the move in the next transfer window as he shines for AS Roma in Serie A and in Europe. The Italy international has recovered from two serious injuries, and he is now one of the finest players in the Italian top flight. Juventus always wants...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Manchester United vs. Chelsea score: Ronaldo's equalizer saves point, but United's top-four bid likely over

Manchester United's home contest against Chelsea on Thursday was essentially a must-win if the Red Devils had any hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League. After that performance, it looks like the most they may be able to get is Europa League. United entered the day six points back of fourth-place Arsenal, having lost to the Gunners last time out. But an anemic attack and a defense with no cohesion struggled, with United settling for a fortunate 1-1 draw with the Blues.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man United vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Cristiano Ronaldo salvages point

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fifth goal in three games salvaged a point for Manchester United in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Thursday that further damaged his team’s chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League.Ronaldo ran onto a ball over the Chelsea defense from Nemanja Matic and delivered a clinical finish in the 62nd minute, two minutes after Marcos Alonso gave the visitors the lead.Reece James later curled a shot against the post for Chelsea, which dominated the first half but found United goalkeeper David de Gea in fine form.With only three games left to play in the league, United stayed in sixth place — five points behind fourth-place Arsenal and having played two matches more than its rival for Champions League qualification.Tottenham is between the two teams, in the fifth spot, with three more points than United and two games in hand.Chelsea consolidated third place and is six points above Arsenal.Ronaldo came into the game having scored a hat trick against Norwich and another goal against Arsenal in his previous two games.On 17 goals, Ronaldo is tied with Son Heung-min in second place in the Premier League scoring chart behind Mohamed Salah.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
UEFA
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Ronaldo on target as United draw 1-1 with Chelsea

MANCHESTER, England, April 28 (Reuters) - Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo showed his continued class in front of goal by cancelling out Marcos Alonso's opener for a dominant Chelsea side in their 1-1 Premier League draw at Old Trafford on Thursday. It was another night of mediocrity from Ralf Rangnick's United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Soccer-Champions League spots on offer in Bundesliga final dash

BERLIN, April 28 (Reuters) - Four teams will battle it out for two lucrative Champions League spots starting on Friday as the Bundesliga enters the last stretch with the three remaining matchdays. Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and surprise teams Freiburg and Union Berlin are locked in their final assault on...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Sevilla 1-1 Cadiz: Early Youssef En-Nesyri goal is cancelled out by the visitors' strike and sees Julen Lopetegui's side end their slim LaLiga title hopes

Sevilla's slim hopes of winning the LaLiga title ended on Friday after they were held to a 1-1 home draw by relegation-threatened Cadiz. Sevilla are second in the table on 64 points and with four games left, they can no longer overhaul Real Madrid at the top of the standings. Real have 78 points and also have a game in hand.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Manchester United make contact with €40m-valued Juventus star

Manchester United are one of four Premier League clubs to make contact with Juventus star Paulo Dybala’s entourage, according to reports. The Argentinian forward is set to leave the Serie A club this summer after running down his contract. Dybala is Juventus most important player and he dealt the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy