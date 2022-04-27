ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal River, FL

Crystal River Council unhappy with repeat condo pitch; OKs RV, boat storage shop

By Buster Thompson Chronicle Reporter
Citrus County Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple weeks before it holds a formal vote on the project, Crystal River City Council didn’t appear supportive of a proposed condo development. Council members expressed their dissatisfaction with the pitch from Crystal River Ltd. Partnership during their regular meeting the evening of Monday, April 25. “I’m...

