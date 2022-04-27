ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Registration Open for Goodman Waves

Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
 3 days ago

Scholarships Available

Madison Parks and the Friends of Goodman Waves are partnering again to offer recreational team swimming and diving through the Goodman Waves Swim and Dive Team this summer at the Goodman Pool, 325 W. Olin Ave.

Cindy Schlichte, Friends of Goodman Waves President, said “the Friends are excited to continue its partnership with Madison Parks creating equal access to competitive aquatic sports for kids all over Madison at the Goodman Pool. Swimming is an essential life skill that we both value."

The Goodman Waves Swim & Dive Team is one of the 13 teams that compete in the All-City Swim and Dive League, a local recreational summer swim & dive program, that first began in 1962. Starting on June 13, the Goodman Waves practice Monday through Friday, through the end of July. Dual meets are typically held on Friday evenings and Saturday mornings, culminating with separate swim and dive championship meets. This year’s All-City Dive Championship meet is held at the Goodman Pool on July 25 and 26. Important to note, this is not a learn-to-swim program; kids who are interested in joining the team, should be able to swim 25 meters and feel comfortable in the deep end. Registration is now open at GoodmanWaves.com. Thanks to the Goodman Foundation and the Madison Parks Foundation, scholarships are available.

Madison Parks is a division of the City of Madison, and has more than 270 parks and provides hiking trails, golf courses, a community pool, disc golf courses, ice skating, cross-country skiing, off-leash dog parks, and more.

Friends of Goodman Waves is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, working to provide and enhance recreational and competitive swim and dive team opportunities to kids all over Madison.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Goodman, WI
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cross Country Skiing#Dog Parks#Ice Skating#Swimming#Diving#Goodmanwaves Com#The Goodman Foundation
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin

69
Followers
632
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison is the capital of the U.S. state of Wisconsin and the seat of Dane County. As of July 1, 2019, Madison's estimated population of 259,680 The city forms the core of the Madison Metropolitan Area which includes Dane County and neighboring Iowa, Green, and Columbia counties for a population of 654,230. Madison is named for American Founding Father and President James Madison.

Comments / 0

Community Policy