Registration Open for Goodman Waves

Madison Parks and the Friends of Goodman Waves are partnering again to offer recreational team swimming and diving through the Goodman Waves Swim and Dive Team this summer at the Goodman Pool, 325 W. Olin Ave.

Cindy Schlichte, Friends of Goodman Waves President, said “the Friends are excited to continue its partnership with Madison Parks creating equal access to competitive aquatic sports for kids all over Madison at the Goodman Pool. Swimming is an essential life skill that we both value."

The Goodman Waves Swim & Dive Team is one of the 13 teams that compete in the All-City Swim and Dive League, a local recreational summer swim & dive program, that first began in 1962. Starting on June 13, the Goodman Waves practice Monday through Friday, through the end of July. Dual meets are typically held on Friday evenings and Saturday mornings, culminating with separate swim and dive championship meets. This year’s All-City Dive Championship meet is held at the Goodman Pool on July 25 and 26. Important to note, this is not a learn-to-swim program; kids who are interested in joining the team, should be able to swim 25 meters and feel comfortable in the deep end. Registration is now open at GoodmanWaves.com. Thanks to the Goodman Foundation and the Madison Parks Foundation, scholarships are available.

Madison Parks is a division of the City of Madison, and has more than 270 parks and provides hiking trails, golf courses, a community pool, disc golf courses, ice skating, cross-country skiing, off-leash dog parks, and more.

Friends of Goodman Waves is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, working to provide and enhance recreational and competitive swim and dive team opportunities to kids all over Madison.