WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Rises Slightly, Rating Also Up

By Joseph Lee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston and Showbuzz Daily report that last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 was up in both viewership and the key 18-49 demo from last week. It had 577,000 viewers, which is up from last week’s 569,000. Meanwhile, the show pulled in a 0.14...

Brock Lesnar Butchers a Cow In First Post-WrestleMania Pic

Brock Lesnar is back to business following his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 — and business is butchering a cow. The Bearded Butchers of Whitefeather Meats in Creston, Ohio shared a photo of Lesnar with a cow strung up and beind butchered, as you can see below.
CRESTON, OH
Top 7 Sports Media Personalities WWE Should Hire

Nick Khan did a great number of things before becoming President of WWE. One role he held was co-head of television at the Creative Artists Agency. While with CAA, Khan represented a number of people involved in sports media. Khan got folks like Mike Greenberg, Skip Bayless & countless others big contracts from networks. We’ve already seen his ties with people in that profession result in sports media personalities appearing on WWE television.
WWE Reportedly Held ‘Fashion Meetings’ For Female Talent in NXT

Ember Moon spoke in an interview released today about having to attend meetings about having to “dress sexy” in NXT, and a new report has details on the meetings. As noted earlier, Moon said in an interview with Chris Van Vliet that “We would have to sit through stupid meetings about how we’d have to dress sexy. I remember looking at someone else (and laughing).”
Hulk Hogan
NXT Wrestler Raelyn Divine Comments On Her WWE Release

As we reported yesterday, WWE released ten wrestlers from NXT 2.0, including Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Harland and more. One of those talents, Raelyn Divine, took to Twitter to comment on her exit. She wrote: “let me just say, i am STILL in LOVE with this. i am 6 feet...
More WWE Releases Rumored to be Happening

– As previously reported, WWE released 10 names from the NXT roster this week, including the likes of Dakota Kai, Harland, Dexter Lumis, and Malcolm Bivens. However, that might not be all of the names getting released. According to Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, more WWE releases might be coming.
Leighty’s WWE Main Even Review: 04.28.22

Liv Morgan vs. Nikki A.S.H. -Lockup to start and Nikki pulls the hair for a take down. Another go and Liv hits a dropkick and back elbow in the corner. Nikki lands a knee, but gets caught with a rana that sends her to the floor. Liv goes after her, but Nikki uses the ring apron to trap the left knee. Nikki works Liv over the corner while concentrating on the knee. Brief comeback from Liv, but Nikki dropkicks the knee to get a two count. Half Crab from Nikki as Liv does a good job of building sympathy and getting the crowd on her side. Small package from Liv, but Nikki goes right back to the knee. Liv rallies behind the crowd again and gets her boots up in the corner to block a charge. She then comes off the top with a missile dropkick to leave both women down. Liv hops on one leg as she shows some good fire. Sell that leg girl! Enzuigiri gets a two count. Nikki back to the knee, but Liv lands a wobbly Codebreaker and Oblivion finishes at 5:03.
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches following Dynamite for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per F4W Online:. * Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Qualifying Match: Darby Allin defeated Swerve Strickland. * Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, & Red Velvet defeated...
WWE Live Event Results From Paris: Roman Reigns Battles Drew Mcintyre Again

WWE held a live event tonight in Paris, France as part of their ongoing European tour, and Roman Reigns battled Drew McIntyre. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) def. Sami Zayn and Butch. * Aliyah def. Shotzi. * Gunther def. Shinsuke Nakamura. * Bobby...
Former Jack Gallagher Making His Bare Knuckle FC Debut Next Month

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that former WWE wrestler Jack Gallagher, who signed with Bare Knuckle FC back in January, will make his debut at an event in Orlando on May 6. He’s going by the name Captain Jack Claffey. His real name is Oliver Claffey. He will fight...
WWE News: NXT May Return To Full Sail, Robert Stone Gets New Name, Road to Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are talks of NXT returning to Full Sail University. The brand had shows there from 2012-2020. Wrestling Inc notes that one of the reasons behind the change was that students were not around on campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and couldn’t help with production. This helped students to learn production and other skills. WWE also gave the school $500,000 in scholarships for students.
Bayley, Chelsea Green and Others Comment On The IInspiration Taking Hiatus From Wrestling

It was reported yesterday that the IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) announced they would be stepping away from in-ring action. It’s unknown if that will be a permanent decision, but it seems that they are done for now. Several people from the wrestling world reacted to the news on Twitter, including Bayley, Chelsea Green and more.
Billy Corgan On Possibility Of NWA Adding More Titles

In an interview with 105.9 The Rock (via Fightful), Billy Corgan spoke about possibly adding more titles to the NWA, after re-introducing the World Junior Heavyweight Championship. He said: “We brought back this historic belt with a 225 (pound) weight limit, which is interesting because it’s a tougher cruiserweight style...
Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW on Roku, NJPW on AXS

NJPW airs its weekly programming on Roku and AXS TV tonight, and the lineup for both is available. Tonight’s NJPW stream on Roku will feature the following matches from 2021 Wrestle Grand Slam, as noted in the below video:. * I Quit Match: Toru Yano vs. Chase Owens. *...
