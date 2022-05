Kaiir Elam has been with the Buffalo Bills less than 24 hours, but he’s already received his first standing ovation. After arriving in Buffalo and checking out the team’s facilities, Elam got to go out and see Buffalo’s other pro team, the Sabres. Elam was joined by franchise quarterback Josh Allen and tight end Dawson Knox. With a little less than five minutes remaining in the first period, the Sabres’ PA announcer introduced Elam to the crowd.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO