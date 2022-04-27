ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hydrogen Taxis May Be the Next Big Thing in Renewable Mass Transportation

By Rain Jordan
natureworldnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hydrogen-powered taxi business in Europe is growing more competitive, with French startup Hype, developing them in Paris since 2015, among the frontrunners. EURACTIV France has the story. Transport Emission. In 2019, the transportation sector accounted for around one-third (31%) of total greenhouse gas emissions in France. The government...

www.natureworldnews.com

