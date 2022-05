Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City's trip to Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday. After the news that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has extended his contract by two years, Guardiola said that will have no bearing on him staying at Manchester City. "Why should it?" said the City boss. "Everyone has their own situation. If we decide to stay long it's because we all decide together, not because my colleague is staying."

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO