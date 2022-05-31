ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ Thanks to How Fast-Acting It Works on Wrinkles & It’s on Sale

By Summer Cartwright
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ZYGw_0fMAUpJL00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox . This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye stick .

The easy-to-use balm is heralded as one of the best anti-aging products on the market—it’s so good that shoppers have dubbed it “botox on a stick.” Better yet: it’s on sale for 25 percent off right now . (FYI, you’ll see the discount when you checkout.)

“Holy! WOW! I have used many products to get rid of fine lines. Nothing. I tried the retinol stick and within days , people were asking me if I got Botox,” explained one shopper. “I even noticed the difference. I use this on my entire face and not only had it reduced my fine lines drastically around my eyes, reduced smoker lines around my lips, laugh lines on my face and totally brightened my face. It’s truly a miracle.”

This is the kind of skincare essential that novices and experts alike can benefit from. See, it’s a simple way to implement retinol into your routine, since the balm form doesn’t allow you to over-apply (which often leads to dryness and skin-shedding) and it’s gentle enough to work with sensitive skin. Whether you’re concerned about dark circles, fine lines, laugh lines or crow’s feet, you can smooth out those spots easily with this “miracle” stick.

A combination of retinol, astaxanthin (an antioxidant that can diminish the appearance of dark spots while also helping your skin maintain water to stay plump), power peptide complex (that smooths lines and firms skin) and squalene, which keeps skin hydrated and bouncy, is what makes this stick the cream of the crop.

They work together to gently and quickly smooth out skin and even out tone. It’s so fast-acting, that shoppers “ saw results within a few days .”

“I have VERY dark hereditary under-eye circles and as of late very dry eye area,” explained one reviewer. “I used this for THREE days and it has already lightened my dark circles. Not to mention how much softer my eye skin area is!! My eye makeup goes on so much smoother now too!!”

In fact, according to a consumer study, a whopping 92 percent of users said their dark spots “look brighter” after using this product for four weeks and 89 percent of users said their under-eyes appeared firmer. It’s been a while since I’ve been in school, but I’m pretty sure those are high marks on any grading scale.



Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick $21 (originally $28)


Buy Now

Using it is simple: after you cleanse your face at night, apply the product along your under eyes, and any other problem spots like your mouth lines, in a small circular motion. Follow this process with your favorite night cream and you’ll wake up looking as good as new!

“I’m turning 5-0 this year and the lines in the eyes were starting and I decided to give this a try based on the reviews. My eyes are sensitive and many eye creams and makeup irritate them. This did NOT cause any irritation ,” wrote one happy shopper. “I use it daily at night and a different eye cream during the day . I love this stuff!”

Another year, another 365 days not needing any needlework.

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 1

Related
StyleCaster

TikTok Users Just Found a $22 Botox Alternative That Works Overnight: ‘Buy Them Now’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to finding fast and effective anti-aging products, there’s no source quite like TikTok. Users and beauty obsessives alike post their honest reviews and also show photographic evidence of whether or not these serums, gels, and creams actually work—you can’t get much better than that. I mean, this week alone, the social media app pointed out this incredible retinol eye cream that basically erases away under-eye bags like the ‘delete’ button...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
StyleCaster

William & Kate Are Skipping Lilibet’s 1st Birthday—Here’s if They Still Have ‘Friction’ With Harry

Click here to read the full article. A family affair. Prince William and Kate Middleton won’t be attending Prince Harry’s daughter’s Lilibet first birthday celebrations. Lilibet will be celebrating her first birthday away from her home state of California and in her dad’s home country of England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are traveling to the United Kingdom soon to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee weekend. The four-day weekend of events will kick off on June 2, 2022, with the traditional Trooping of Colour. Lilibet’s birthday also falls on June 4, which is a perfect date to celebrate Harry’s grandmother...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s What Will Happen to Amber if She Can’t Afford to Pay Johnny’s $10M in Damages & if She Could Go to Jail

Click here to read the full article. Since the trial ended. there have been questions about what happens to Amber Heard now after Johnny Depp’s verdict and his win in their defamation case. Depp and Heard were married from 2015 to 2016. Heard filed for divorce in May 2016 after 15 months of marriage. In her divorce filing, she also obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp, claiming that he abused her while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Depp denied the accusations, and a $7 million settlement was reached out of court in August 2016. Heard pledged to donate...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Botox#Sensitive Skin#Wrinkles#Skin Tone#Dry Skin#Fyi
shefinds

Dermatologists Say This Is The Best Serum To Get Rid Of Dark Spots ASAP

The best way to help your skin heal from dark spots, countless experts say, is to have a consistent morning and nightly skincare routine that utilizes products with vitamins linked to brighter complexions. Supporting healthy skin is possible through the right serums, moisturizers and other items, but also through a well-balanced diet, enough water, sleep and exercise. With that said, one serum is a no-brainer when it comes to brighter skin, a radiant glow and necessary for any age group. We checked in with dermatologists Dr. Elaine F. Kung, M.D., FAAD, founder of Future Bright Dermatology and Dr. Anna Chacon, M.D. of My Psoriasis Team to learn more.
SKIN CARE
Medical News Today

Why do toenails become thick?

Thick nails can affect not just fingernails but toenails too. The affected nails can be unsightly or cause discomfort. Thick toenails, if left untreated, can worsen and cause pain. There are many potential causes of thick nails. By understanding the causes, a person may be able to prevent thick nails...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Real Simple

How to Store Bananas So They Don't Turn Brown

Bananas are the potassium-packed, portable fruit we all know and love, but they can be a bit of a nuisance. They can bruise or ripen too quickly or not ripen quickly enough; like avocados, bananas are on their own timeline and we're just along for the ride. With that said, there are ways to store bananas in order to have some control over their ripening process and keep them fresh and delicious for longer periods of time. Keep reading for tips on how to store bananas.
AGRICULTURE
shefinds

This One Charging Mistake Is Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, According To Experts

You may be wondering what could be so complicated about charging your device. While the act of plugging your phone into a charger takes zero effort or tech know-how, the fact remains: you could be doing it wrong without even knowing. And when you make charging mistakes, your phone’s battery can suffer. One of the key ways you can maintain a strong battery that goes the distance is by getting into good charging habits and knowing which common missteps to avoid. This is the one charging mistake that is ruining your iPhone’s battery, according to experts.
CELL PHONES
Footwear News

Messy Dollar Tree Store Run By ‘Only One’ Worker Goes Viral After Customers Stock Shelves to Help Out

Click here to read the full article. A Dollar Tree store has gone viral on TikTok after video showed messy conditions at Austin, Texas-area location that’s been described as being run by only one employee, according to the clip. @x_bazan06 This is wrong guys :(. #fyp #austin #dollartreehacks ♬ original sound – Felipe_bazan In the video posted on April 30, TikTok creator Felipe films throughout the dollar store’s aisles, showing loose products strewn about the floor alongside countless boxes of unpacked merchandise. In the video, which now has more than 3.4 million views, a worker named Maggie explains that she’s...
AUSTIN, TX
shefinds

The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Weight Loss, According To A Dietitian

While there are plenty of fruits out there that can add instant flavor and fiber to any healthy breakfast, one is vital for your weight loss journey. As this can be a part of countless other meals and has a distinct, rich flavor, we reached out to a health expert to learn more about its many weight loss and metabolism benefits. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, RD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
DIETS
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 9/7/2017. Getting settled at a restaurant can be a mad rush sometimes. It’s easy to just blurt out a drink order without thinking when your waiter doesn’t give you much time to decide. Some drinks are definitely better (and healthier) choices for you, but you may be skipping over them time and time again. As it turns out, your one go-to drink order may also be doing you serious harm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
latest-hairstyles.com

26 Most Flattering Long Hairstyles for Women Over 40

Long hairstyles for women over 40 are cut in a considerable length to achieve versatile looks. A long-length cut, with or without layers and bangs, provides endless styling options!. If you’re a 40-year-old lady who wants longer locks, consider your hair density. This aspect will drive the choices behind these...
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

52K+
Followers
3K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy