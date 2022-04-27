ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wayne Rooney is Burnley’s top choice to replace Sean Dyche with Clarets to go for Man Utd icon even if they go down

By Ken Lawrence
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

WAYNE ROONEY is top of the list of candidates to become Burnley boss.

And SunSport understands Roo will be tempted to take the Turf Moor job even if interim chief Mike Jackson fails to keep the Clarets in the Premier League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V6ULP_0fMAUfjJ00
Everton and Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney could be lured away from troubled Derby by Burnley, whether they stay in the Prem or not Credit: PA

Middlesborough’s Chris Wilder, Alex Neil of Sunderland and unemployed Sam Allardyce are also on the radar of chairman Alan Pace after the shock sacking of Sean Dyche.

But the American, who led ALK Capital’s £170million takeover of the club in December 2020, believes Derby gaffer Rooney can add star quality in his bid to rebuild Burnley.

The England and Manchester United legend, 36, has made no secret of his ambitions to manage a Prem club.

He went close to returning to his first love Everton before Frank Lampard was appointed as successor to Rafa Benitez.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

But his ultimate aim is to become boss at Old Trafford.

Rooney took sole control of the Rams in January last year with the club bottom of the Championship.

He pulled off a last-day great escape but following a 21-point deduction this season, could not repeat the feat.

Under-23s boss Jackson has seven points from three games since Dyche was axed 13 days ago.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

And victory over fellow strugglers Watford on Saturday will increase their lead over third-bottom Everton to five points.

Wilder remains the bookies' favourite for the job, with Betfair rating him at 6/4.

Rooney's next on 3/1, ahead of Benitez at 13/2 and Bodo/Glimt chief Kjetil Knutsenchief at 9/1.

More predictable names follow in the shape of Carlos Carvalhal, Allardyce and Nuno Espirito Santo.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Carvalhal
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Chris Wilder
Person
Sam Allardyce
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Wayne Rooney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burnley#Sunsport#The Premier League#American#Alk Capital#Old Trafford#Under 23s#Betfair
AFP

Man City, Liverpool turn attention back to Premier League shootout

Manchester City and Liverpool must quickly turn their focus from Champions League glory to the battle for the Premier League title, with no room for error in tricky away trips on Saturday. The battle to join City, Liverpool and Chelsea in next season's Champions League looks like a shootout between north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
BBC

Watford v Burnley: Team news

Watford welcome back Juraj Kucka and Kiko Femenia, both of whom missed the defeat at Manchester City through injury. Burnley will monitor Maxwell Cornet, who is nursing a minor knee issue. A calf problem forced Jay Rodriguez off against Wolves but he has trained this week and should be in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
410K+
Followers
21K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy