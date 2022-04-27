Cheesecake Factory: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today reports results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Dexter Goei, Altice USA Chief Executive Officer, said: “I am very pleased with our progress in this year of reinvestment and execution towards our key growth initiatives. The rapid expansion of our Optimum Fiber network is on schedule and continues to drive meaningful improvements across all of our customer service metrics relative to our legacy network. Significant progress has been made more broadly in enhancing our products and overall customer experience, as well as expanding our sales distribution channels. We are also off to a very good start with creating consistency in our marketing and offers under one unified Optimum brand.”

