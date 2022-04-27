ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Cheesecake Factory: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Bakersfield Californian
 3 days ago

CALABASAS HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $23.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Calabasas Hills,...

www.bakersfield.com

Bakersfield Californian

CalAmp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 1 cent per share.
Bakersfield Californian

AssetMark Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $22.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Concord, California-based company said it had net income of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time...
Bakersfield Californian

Altice USA Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today reports results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Dexter Goei, Altice USA Chief Executive Officer, said: “I am very pleased with our progress in this year of reinvestment and execution towards our key growth initiatives. The rapid expansion of our Optimum Fiber network is on schedule and continues to drive meaningful improvements across all of our customer service metrics relative to our legacy network. Significant progress has been made more broadly in enhancing our products and overall customer experience, as well as expanding our sales distribution channels. We are also off to a very good start with creating consistency in our marketing and offers under one unified Optimum brand.”
