EUGENE — Former Oregon Ducks safety Khalil Oliver is refuting the testimony of former Oregon coach Willie Taggart about why Oliver transferred from UO amid the 2017 season. Taggart, who took the stand as a witness in his own defense in the civil trial involving former UO offensive lineman Doug Brenner, testified in Lane County Circuit Court on Thursday that Oliver left Oregon because, following an injury, he was no longer a starter and that it occurred in August 2017.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO