Four people shot in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said the victims were standing on a sidewalk West Garfield Park around 2 p.m., when a white sedan pulled up, and someone inside started shooting. Police reported the location of the shooting as the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, but CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports the crime scene was actually in the 4400 block of West Gladys Avenue, one block away.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the left leg, and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the back, and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Chicago Police surrounded a car involved in a crash near 115th Street and Pulaski Road in Alsip. The car matched the description of the one involved in the shooting.

Alsip police said the suspects on the car bailed out and fled on foot, but were apprehended.

It's the second shooting in West Garfield Park on Wednesday. Around 4:20 a.m., a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard when shots were fired from a white vehicle.

That boy was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.