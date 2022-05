The Brookhaven Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce named AITX as its Industry of the Year during its recent awards banquet. “It was my honor to be selected to receive the Industry of the Year award on behalf of AITX from the Brookhaven Lincoln County Chamber,” said John Ward, AITX senior vice president, repair services. “AITX has had an operation in Brookhaven since we opened there in 2014 [and] … both the city and county have been very supportive during that period.

BROOKHAVEN, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO