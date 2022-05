6A NorthOxford 17, Center Hill 4 (Oxford wins series 2-0) The Chargers pounded out 17 runs on 13 hits and two walks to finish off the series sweep Saturday night. Jack Harper, Thomas Rayburn and Brady Stinnett all homered and finished with three RBIs, but Ben Goubeaux led the way with four RBIs and ...

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO