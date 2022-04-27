ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville High Student Suspected Of Stealing Gun Prompts Lockdown

By CBS13 Staff
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bpgZn_0fMAG0B700

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A student suspected of stealing a gun prompted a lockdown at Roseville High School on Wednesday morning, officials say.

In a message sent to parents, Roseville High Principal Dr. Nicholas Richter detailed how a school resource officer contacted a student on campus after learning that student had allegedly stolen a gun.

The student ran from the officer off campus, officials say, but was soon detained.

Officers soon located the stolen gun, but Roseville police say it wasn’t on campus.

Staff placed Roseville High on lockdown during the incident. The lockdown was promptly lifted once the student was taken into custody.

It’s unclear where exactly the gun was found and how the officer learned that the student was a suspect.

Roseville, CA
