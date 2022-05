Virginians who own fuel-efficient vehicles may be able to save money on their highway use fee by enrolling in the Virginia DMV’s new Mileage Choice Program. The program is a voluntary option for drivers of electric, hybrid or fuel-efficient vehicles who pay the state’s highway use fee. The fee is assessed based on the number of miles the average Virginian drives in a year —11,600 miles. Instead of paying the fee up-front at registration, customers who participate in the Mileage Choice Program will only pay for the actual number of miles they drive throughout the year. Customers who drive less than 11,600 miles will save money.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO